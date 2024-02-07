Founder of aeronautics in Georgia and Imedi operator: who are among those killed in the balloon crash

The names of those killed in the balloon crash in Georgia have been announced: Revaz Uturgauri - the founder of ballooning in the country, Polish pilot Krzysztof Zoopart and cameraman of Imedi TV channel Misho Bidzinashvili, reports UNN with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

The balloon took off this morning from Poti Stadium and was heading to Kakheti. It crashed in the Asureti region and burned down after colliding with a power line. It was a sporting test flight, preparation for a world record and the first hot air balloon crash in the history of Georgia.

Revaz Uturgauri was on the air of the Caucasus News channel just a few days ago. He was an amazing man, full of strength and positive energy at the age of 70. A former diplomat and Iranianist, he once dared to give up everything and fulfilled his dream: he took to the skies and created Sky Travel. Thanks to him, aeronautics began to develop in Georgia 19 years ago, both as a sport and as a form of tourism.

