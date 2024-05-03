Fortifications are being completed in Donetsk and 4 other regions: Defense Ministry shows video
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that the construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.
Details
"Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions: construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in five areas at once," the Defense Ministry said in a statement supported by a video.
