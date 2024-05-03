Fortifications are being completed in Donetsk and 4 other regions: Defense Ministry shows video

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that the construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in five regions, UNN reports.

Details

"Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions: construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in five areas at once," the Defense Ministry said in a statement supported by a video.

Fortifications, the situation at the front, and drone production: Zelensky listened to Syrsky, Umerov and Kamyshyn at the Stavka