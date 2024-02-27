Former MP Pashynskyi says he is released on bail

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is involved in the case of misappropriation and sale of seized oil products, said that he was released on bail. Pashinsky wrote about it on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The companies that are members of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises have just posted a full bail for me. I am now free - Pashynsky said.

Recall

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million.