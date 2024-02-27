$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33113 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 124191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77187 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 290631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244769 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194928 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252025 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158090 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372239 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Former MP Pashynskyi says he is released on bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29888 views

The former MP involved in the case of misappropriation of oil products said he was released on bail.

Former MP Pashynskyi says he is released on bail

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is involved in the case of misappropriation and sale of seized oil products, said that he was released on bail. Pashinsky wrote about it on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The companies that are members of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises have just posted a full bail for me. I am now free

- Pashynsky said.

Recall

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, in custody until April 25 with an alternative bail of UAH 272.52 million.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02