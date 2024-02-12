Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine to motivate European support

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56505 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115343 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120815 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266059 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176535 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166771 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236508 views

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79279 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57042 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92749 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53497 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266060 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233721 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98573 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116819 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117496 views
Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine to motivate European support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99507 views

Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine with producers from leading European countries to motivate more support for Ukraine.

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine. She announced this herself on her page in the social network Telegram, UNN reports.

My idea and concept for a movie about the Russian-Ukrainian war was approved. I am starting to work with TV producers from two major European countries. I can't say more yet. But the European audience will soon see our war from a different angle. My goal is to motivate Europeans to support their governments' assistance to us.

- Malyar said.

Details

Gania Malyar also noted that she already has agreements with two TV producers from the largest European countries.

Detector Media notedthat the news that a lawyer and former deputy defense minister had joined the film industry was met with irony. However, they did not provide a link to the names of the applicants.

19.10.23, 18:44 • 273021 view

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsCulture
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising