Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine to motivate European support

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine. She announced this herself on her page in the social network Telegram, UNN reports.

My idea and concept for a movie about the Russian-Ukrainian war was approved. I am starting to work with TV producers from two major European countries. I can't say more yet. But the European audience will soon see our war from a different angle. My goal is to motivate Europeans to support their governments' assistance to us. - Malyar said.

Details

Gania Malyar also noted that she already has agreements with two TV producers from the largest European countries.

Detector Media notedthat the news that a lawyer and former deputy defense minister had joined the film industry was met with irony. However, they did not provide a link to the names of the applicants.