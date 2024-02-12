Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine to motivate European support
Kyiv • UNN
Former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine with producers from leading European countries to motivate more support for Ukraine.
Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar will make a movie about the war in Ukraine. She announced this herself on her page in the social network Telegram, UNN reports.
My idea and concept for a movie about the Russian-Ukrainian war was approved. I am starting to work with TV producers from two major European countries. I can't say more yet. But the European audience will soon see our war from a different angle. My goal is to motivate Europeans to support their governments' assistance to us.
Details
Gania Malyar also noted that she already has agreements with two TV producers from the largest European countries.
Detector Media notedthat the news that a lawyer and former deputy defense minister had joined the film industry was met with irony. However, they did not provide a link to the names of the applicants.