Forest fires are being extinguished on the area of 90 hectares in Donetsk region: no threat to settlements - SES

Two forest litter fires have been extinguished in Donetsk Oblast over a total area of 53.1 hectares. The situation is under control, there is no threat to settlements, but smoke and smoldering are observed, the State Emergency Service said on October 4.

Details

The situation with forest fires in the Liman and Sviatohirsk MVAs is reportedly under control. Emergency responders have eliminated two forest litter fires on the territory with a total area of 53.1 hectares. The fire has consumed 90 hectares of forest.

According to the State Emergency Service, there is no threat to settlements.

Firefighters continue to work to eliminate individual fires on the territory of Sviatohirsk MBA. Smoke and smoldering are currently observed there.

