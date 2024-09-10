Foreign Ministry has all options on the table for Iran, including severing diplomatic relations - Tychy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117095 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119524 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194773 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151633 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151801 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85747 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81910 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57677 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64837 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41248 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200497 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152438 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159841 views
Foreign Ministry has all options on the table for Iran, including severing diplomatic relations - Tychy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25869 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warned Iran of devastating consequences if it transfers ballistic missiles to Russia. All options, including the severance of diplomatic relations, are being considered by Kyiv.

All options, including the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, are on the table for Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman  Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, commenting on Tehran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, UNN correspondent reports.

You have seen active statements by the Foreign Ministry on this issue. One statement was made on Saturday, regarding the reports in the information space that Iran was going to or could transfer ballistic missiles

- Tychy said.

He recalled that Ukraine had expressed its tough  position that this could have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.

I can confirm that our warning remains in force. Moreover, yesterday the Iranian charge d'affaires in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and this position on the devastating consequences was conveyed to him in a tough manner. I will not specify now what is meant by devastating consequences so as not to weaken the diplomatic position. But I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned (severance of diplomatic relations - ed.) are on the table

- Tychy said.

He noted that if this transfer did take place, the following consequences would follow.

If indeed this transfer took place and the fact of such use is recorded, and believe me, it will be known if it did, then the following consequences will follow

- Tikhiy noted.

Tymyi added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will ask international partners to increase pressure on Tehran in order to maintain international peace and security.

We are following these developments very closely. You will see steps from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this direction

- The spokesman added.

Addendum

On September 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

