Foreign Ministry has all options on the table for Iran, including severing diplomatic relations - Tychy

All options, including the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, are on the table for Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, commenting on Tehran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, UNN correspondent reports.

You have seen active statements by the Foreign Ministry on this issue. One statement was made on Saturday, regarding the reports in the information space that Iran was going to or could transfer ballistic missiles - Tychy said.

He recalled that Ukraine had expressed its tough position that this could have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.

I can confirm that our warning remains in force. Moreover, yesterday the Iranian charge d'affaires in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and this position on the devastating consequences was conveyed to him in a tough manner. I will not specify now what is meant by devastating consequences so as not to weaken the diplomatic position. But I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned (severance of diplomatic relations - ed.) are on the table - Tychy said.

He noted that if this transfer did take place, the following consequences would follow.

If indeed this transfer took place and the fact of such use is recorded, and believe me, it will be known if it did, then the following consequences will follow - Tikhiy noted.

Tymyi added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will ask international partners to increase pressure on Tehran in order to maintain international peace and security.

We are following these developments very closely. You will see steps from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this direction - The spokesman added.

Addendum

On September 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.