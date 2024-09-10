Sybiha discusses support for Ukraine, cooperation and importance of ICC efforts with Japanese Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, as reported on Tuesday on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"I was pleased to speak with my Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa and thank Japan for standing by Ukraine's side. We look forward to continued support, especially in strengthening our energy resilience. We appreciate the role of the Japanese government and the private sector in Ukraine's recovery," the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the two sides "jointly noted the importance of the International Criminal Court's efforts to ensure comprehensive accountability for Russian crimes." "We agreed that all signatories to the Rome Statute should avoid actions that could call into question the effectiveness of the ICC or undermine its authority," the minister said.

"We continue to work on the implementation of the Agreement on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Government of Japan, signed by the leaders of our countries in June. Japan became the first non-EU and NATO country with which Ukraine signed a bilateral security document," Sybiha said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Minister also thanked for organizing and holding the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Economic Recovery and Rebuilding of Ukraine in Tokyo and a separate bilateral roundtable within the framework of the URC-2024 in Berlin. "During these events alone, a total of 79 bilateral documents were signed at the level of governments and businesses of the two countries," he said.

"Ukraine is counting on Japan's active role in Ukraine's recovery and the successful implementation of the launched bilateral projects," Sybiha said.

