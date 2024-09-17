Foreign Minister calls on partners to provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine's international partners should provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine, even at the stage of forming their own budgets. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the long-term commitment of partners to support Kyiv gives Ukraine confidence in victory.

The budget process is now underway in a number of countries. We call on our partners to provide continued financial assistance to Ukraine. Long-term commitments, such as those enshrined in our Kyiv Compact security agreements, give us confidence that we will win and protect our common values and security - Sibiga said.

The diplomat explained that war is not only about weapons, but also about the economy. According to him, financial assistance to Ukraine is extremely important.

Financial assistance of partners will allow to finance about 23 per cent of GDP this year

Every dollar of non-military support frees up one of our own dollars to strengthen our defense. Whatever the cost of supporting Ukraine, the cost of Russia's success will be much higher - The Foreign Minister is confident.

The EU plans to provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euros in new loans by the end of the year without US participation. This decision follows the failure of the G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.