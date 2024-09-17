Foreign Minister calls on partners to provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Foreign Minister calls on partners to provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41318 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on partners to provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that long-term commitments give confidence in the victory and protection of common values.

Ukraine's international partners should provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine, even at the stage of forming their own budgets. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

Details [1

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the long-term commitment of partners to support Kyiv gives Ukraine confidence in victory.

The budget process is now underway in a number of countries. We call on our partners to provide continued financial assistance to Ukraine. Long-term commitments, such as those enshrined in our Kyiv Compact security agreements, give us confidence that we will win and protect our common values and security

- Sibiga said. 

The diplomat explained that war is not only about weapons, but also about the economy. According to him, financial assistance to Ukraine is extremely important.

Financial assistance of partners will allow to finance about 23 per cent of GDP this year25.07.24, 15:21 • 25463 views

Every dollar of non-military support frees up one of our own dollars to strengthen our defense. Whatever the cost of supporting Ukraine, the cost of Russia's success will be much higher

- The Foreign Minister is confident.

Recall

The EU plans to provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euros in new loans by the end of the year without US participation. This decision follows the failure of the G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

