Foreign Affairs: Kyiv conquered the Russian fleet, how it was done

Ukraine destroyed 9 large ships of the Russian occupiers. The victory at sea allowed Kyiv to secure sea routes that are crucial for grain exports. In addition, it has significantly complicated Russia's efforts to supply and strengthen Crimea. Over time, Ukraine can build on this success by increasing its influence in future peace talks. This was stated by Mark Kantian, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and retired Colonel of the US Marine Corps, to Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Ukraine has won the battle for the Black Sea. However, it will take some time before the full implications of this victory become clear for the current war and for modern naval warfare more broadly. Ukraine's superiority over a much stronger fleet may indicate that conventional surface ships are obsolete, or it may simply serve as a warning to future naval battles that without adequate tactics and appropriate defense systems, they, like Russia, will be vulnerable to attack. writes Kantsian

Another advantage is the complication of logistics for Russia. Now it is harder for Moscow to supply Crimea, as ships risk being shot at by Ukrainian troops. Russia also frequently closes the Crimean bridge.

It is also important that Ukraine has reduced, but not eliminated, Russia's ability to interfere with grain exports from Odesa. With the Russian navy pushed back, the Kremlin has only two ways to block Ukrainian exports by sea: mining and using submarines to attack cargo ships.

Ukraine's control of the sea complicates these routes. Russia would have to use aircraft or ships to mine the waters, but these would become vulnerable as they get closer to the Ukrainian coast. Submarine attacks on cargo ships, meanwhile, would draw global condemnation, including among developing countries that rely on imported grain and whose support Russia wants to gain.

