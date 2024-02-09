Foreign Affairs: Kyiv conquered the Russian fleet, how it was done

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Foreign Affairs: Kyiv conquered the Russian fleet, how it was done

Foreign Affairs: Kyiv conquered the Russian fleet, how it was done

Ukraine gained control of the Black Sea, destroying 9 large Russian ships, securing grain export routes and complicating Russian supplies to Crimea.

Ukraine destroyed 9 large ships of the Russian occupiers. The victory at sea allowed Kyiv to secure sea routes that are crucial for grain exports. In addition, it has significantly complicated Russia's efforts to supply and strengthen Crimea. Over time, Ukraine can build on this success by increasing its influence in future peace talks. This was stated by Mark Kantian, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and retired Colonel of the US Marine Corps, to Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has won the battle for the Black Sea. However, it will take some time before the full implications of this victory become clear for the current war and for modern naval warfare more broadly. Ukraine's superiority over a much stronger fleet may indicate that conventional surface ships are obsolete, or it may simply serve as a warning to future naval battles that without adequate tactics and appropriate defense systems, they, like Russia, will be vulnerable to attack.

writes Kantsian

Another advantage is the complication of logistics for Russia. Now it is harder for Moscow to supply Crimea, as ships risk being shot at by Ukrainian troops. Russia also frequently closes the Crimean bridge.

AddendumAddendum

It is also important that Ukraine has reduced, but not eliminated, Russia's ability to interfere with grain exports from Odesa. With the Russian navy pushed back, the Kremlin has only two ways to block Ukrainian exports by sea: mining and using submarines to attack cargo ships.

Ukraine's control of the sea complicates these routes. Russia would have to use aircraft or ships to mine the waters, but these would become vulnerable as they get closer to the Ukrainian coast. Submarine attacks on cargo ships, meanwhile, would draw global condemnation, including among developing countries that rely on imported grain and whose support Russia wants to gain.

Ukraine won the Black Sea and winter, but failed to achieve its goals on the ground: Zelensky on the second year of full-scale war08.02.24, 19:43 • 35682 views

