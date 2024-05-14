For the first time in the world, the British Army has started printing spare parts for equipment on a 3D printer

For the first time in the world, the British Army has begun using a 3D printer in the field to quickly manufacture spare parts for automotive vehicles. According to UNN, this is reported on the website of the British government.

Details

Advanced 3D printer is used by the British Army for the first time in the field during the largest NATO deployment in Europe in a generation the statement said.

It is noted that one of the British Army's repair units has begun using this technology to manufacture spare parts for vehicles, as well as to print important modifications to military equipment during NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, the largest deployment of NATO forces in Europe in a generation.

With the ability to produce metal parts in less than an hour, "cold metal 3D printing can eliminate the need to send parts for repair, saving transportation costs and time.

Addendum Addendum

Metallographic printing technology involves the use of computer-aided design for the digital production of components.

A fine metal powder such as copper, aluminum, or steel is fed through a nozzle at three times the speed of sound, and a mechanical manipulator forms the part, creating the object layer by layer. After manufacturing, the component undergoes further processing, such as heat treatment, milling, and finishing.

