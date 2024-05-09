For the first time, a woman will become president of North Macedonia

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova won the second round of the presidential election in North Macedonia. She will be the first woman in this position in the history of the country. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

After almost all the ballots have been counted, Siljanovska-Davkova garners 65.1% of the vote, while her rival and current president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, has 29.3%."

Is there a bigger change than electing a woman president? Together with women, I will make this big step forward, a step towards reforms," Silianovska-Davkova said in a speech to her supporters.

Addendum

Siljanovska-Davkova, a 68-year-old law professor, was running for the opposition conservative party Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization - Democratic Party of Macedonian National Unity.

The same party, the core of the 22-party coalition Your Macedonia, won the parliamentary elections held simultaneously with the presidential ones, with 43.2% of the vote. Its closest rival, which had been in power for seven years, the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, came in second with 15.4%.

It is noted that in recent years, Macedonians have been frustrated by their country's slow progress toward joining the European Union, sluggish economy, and unsuccessful fight against corruption.

Recall

In February of this year, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and North Macedonian Prime Minister Gjaferi signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO membership.