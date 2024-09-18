Fluctuations are unavoidable. The expert predicted the dollar rate by the end of the year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106374 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179901 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178472 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37722 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 95530 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 65914 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 38994 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 56866 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205681 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194416 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157346 views
Fluctuations are unavoidable. The expert predicted the dollar rate by the end of the year

Fluctuations are unavoidable. The expert predicted the dollar rate by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110548 views

The IMF's financial support will help stabilize Ukraine's currency market. However, the expert predicts that the dollar will rise by about UAH 2 by early 2025 due to economic challenges.

The financial support of the International Monetary Fund will help stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market. However, currency fluctuations will not be avoided in Ukraine until the end of the year. The dollar will continue to rise, and by the beginning of 2025, the price of the currency may rise by about 2 hryvnias. This forecast was made in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions.

Context

Over the past week, the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has been rising sharply. As of September 18, 2024, the official exchange rate was set at UAH 41.41 per dollar.

The hryvnia volatility we are currently witnessing is a result of a number of factors, including global economic uncertainty and the challenges Ukraine faces due to the war and its consequences for the economy. The depreciation of the hryvnia is putting more pressure on households and businesses, especially given the rising prices of imported goods,

- Olena Sosiedka explained.

The expert does not rule out that the exchange rate will continue to grow until the end of the year.

The expected appreciation of the dollar by the end of the year can be explained by the lack of foreign currency on the market, which is driven by inflationary risks and restrictions on access to international capital markets. It is important for the government and the National Bank of Ukraine to take steps to stabilize the financial system and increase investor confidence. At this stage, the priority should be to ensure macroeconomic stability and support domestic businesses,

- emphasized Olena Sosiedka.

She reminded that Ukraine expects to receive another loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the fall. This financial support, according to Olena Sosiedka, will be key to stabilizing the foreign exchange market and reducing pressure on the hryvnia. In particular, the expert expects that receiving the tranche will help reduce panic in the foreign exchange market, increase Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves and partially restrain further growth of the exchange rate.

While short-term exchange rate fluctuations are possible, long-term stability will depend on the effectiveness of economic reforms and the government's ability to ensure macroeconomic stability. We expect that the overall upward trend in the value of the currency will continue, and the dollar may increase by about UAH 2 by the end of the year,

- predicted Olena Sosedka.

She also emphasized that the stability of the exchange rate directly depends on economic reforms and the government's ability to maintain macroeconomic stability, which will ultimately affect consumer prices and the welfare of the population.

The government registered a draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" in the Verkhovna Rada. The document sets the exchange rate at 45 hryvnia to the dollar.

Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion program. According to media reports, the IMF is likely to demand that Ukraine devalue the hryvnia, cut the discount rate and raise taxes. Fulfillment of these conditions will allow Kyiv to receive the next loan tranche worth $1.1 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

