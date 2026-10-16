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Florence Pugh stunned with her look at the premiere in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Florence Pugh appeared at the premiere of “Klara and the Sun” in a blue Rodarte dress. The actress showed her support for Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

Florence Pugh stunned with her look at the premiere in London

Actress Florence Pugh attracted widespread attention in a sheer blue dress with dramatic shoulder pads while posing at the premiere of "Klara and the Sun" in London on Thursday evening, October 15. UNN reports this with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a flower-embroidered Rodarte dress at the event, which took place as part of the BFI London Film Festival.

Florence attended the premiere to support her fellow actresses and friends Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, who star in the adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel, as well as producer Rachel Forman.

In "Klara and the Sun," Jenna plays the protagonist, a robot girl created to combat loneliness, who befriends a teenager in an alternative future where technological advances in genetic engineering have divided people into strict, isolated classes.

24-year-old Jenna looked glamorous at the premiere in a form-fitting gold satin dress with a matching headband adorned with delicate lace embroidery.

They were joined by 52-year-old Amy, who played Chrissy's domineering mother and appeared on the red carpet in a chic black-and-white dress.

This came after Florence and her boyfriend, "Peaky Blinders" star Finn Cole, looked loved-up last week when they appeared together at the BFI London Film Festival.

The actors displayed their affection at a screening of the new boxing drama "In The Shadows," in which Finn stars alongside lead actress Jasmine Jobson.

At the event, Florence caused a sensation in a silver Wiederhoeft dress with a dramatic corset-style bodice and a shimmering skirt.

Beside her, "Peaky Blinders" star Finn looked elegant in a suit and tie and tenderly embraced her.

The couple have been dating since 2024, and rumors of an engagement have emerged in recent months after Florence was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger.

In April, the couple officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting photos together from a glamorous Bulgari event in Milan.

Florence and Finn have been friends for many years, and rumors of a romance between them first emerged after the London premiere of Netflix's hit "Perfect Couple" in September 2024.

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Julia Shramko

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