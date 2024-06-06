Five clashes are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is using aviation - General Staff

In the Limansky direction, the Russian invaders made six unsuccessful attempts to improve their positions, and in the Pokrovsky direction, five clashes are currently underway. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 16:00, Reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, 58 military clashes have taken place on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians," the General Staff said.

In the Luhansk direction, the Russian invaders made six unsuccessful attempts to improve their positions. In addition, the enemy is trying to operate in the area of the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction our defenders continue to repel enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Ivanovo and Kalinovka. Today, the total number of attacks by the invaders has increased to four.

In the Pokrovsky direction now there are five clashes in the areas of Sokol, Yevgenyevka, Kalinovo and Novoaleksandrovka. The enemy uses aviation. The number of enemy attacks has increased to 26.

"According to preliminary information, so far the losses of Russians amount to 154 people killed and wounded. An enemy tank and five armored vehicles were destroyed, another tank and three armored combat vehicles were damaged," the General Staff added.

The report also indicates that the battle continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. Another one is located in the area of Urozhaynoye on Vremovsky.

"Finally, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

44 clashes have already taken place at the front today, the enemy was actively trying to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff