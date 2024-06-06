44 clashes have already taken place at the front today, the enemy was actively trying to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136753 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141967 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234313 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162898 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147416 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55749 views
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38529 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 51930 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106759 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102388 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230081 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217390 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102388 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106759 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156409 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160226 views
44 clashes have already taken place at the front today, the enemy was actively trying to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

44 clashes have already taken place at the front today, the enemy was actively trying to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17192 views

Today, 44 battles took place at the front, while the enemy is actively trying to improve its positions in the Pokrovsky direction.

At the front, since the beginning of the day, as of 13:30, the enemy has already tried 20 times to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction.  The Enemy also became more active in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests in the Limansky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that from the beginning of the current day to 13:30, 44 military clashes have already occurred.  according to the General Staff, the situation in the directions  is as follows:

On Kupyansky direction fighting continues in the area of Petropavlovsk. There is no other enemy activity here yet.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy became more active in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. Clashes continue.

On Seversky direction there are battles in the area of Verkhnekamenskoye. In general, this is the third attack today, the previous two were successfully repelled.

The enemy is also active in The Kramatorsk direction, namely in the area of Ivanovsky. The situation is under control.

The enemy has already tried 20 times to improve its positions in the Pokrovsky direction today. Now fighting continues in the areas of Yevgenyevka, Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Yasnoborodovka and Novopokrovsky. 

In the Orekhovsky direction, two enemy attacks were repulsed.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Russians hit the north of Donetsk region: there is a dead person in Chasov Yar and wounded06.06.24, 13:33 • 28978 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

