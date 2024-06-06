44 clashes have already taken place at the front today, the enemy was actively trying to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

At the front, since the beginning of the day, as of 13:30, the enemy has already tried 20 times to improve their positions in the Pokrovsky direction. The Enemy also became more active in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests in the Limansky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that from the beginning of the current day to 13:30, 44 military clashes have already occurred. according to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows:

On Kupyansky direction fighting continues in the area of Petropavlovsk. There is no other enemy activity here yet.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy became more active in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. Clashes continue.

On Seversky direction there are battles in the area of Verkhnekamenskoye. In general, this is the third attack today, the previous two were successfully repelled.

The enemy is also active in The Kramatorsk direction, namely in the area of Ivanovsky. The situation is under control.

The enemy has already tried 20 times to improve its positions in the Pokrovsky direction today. Now fighting continues in the areas of Yevgenyevka, Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Yasnoborodovka and Novopokrovsky.

In the Orekhovsky direction, two enemy attacks were repulsed.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Russians hit the north of Donetsk region: there is a dead person in Chasov Yar and wounded