First Norwegian F-16 fighters arrive in Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots
Kyiv • UNN
Norwegian F-16 arrive in Denmark to train pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Norwegian F-16 fighters have arrived in Denmark to train pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine. This is reported by the Armed Forces of Norway, UNN reports.
Details
Norwegian F-16s have landed in Denmark, marking an important step in our continued support for Ukraine. After more than 40 years of service, these aircraft will now train the Ukrainian military, strengthening our commitment to Ukraine's defense
Addendum
Belgium will send two two-seat F-16 fighters and about fifty people to Denmark between March and September to train Ukrainian pilots on these aircraft
Recall
The first group of Ukrainian pilots received basic training from the Royal Air Force before learning to fly F-16s in Denmark.
