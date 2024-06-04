Fires in Kiev: 2 people were rescued and a man without signs of life was hospitalized

In the capital, rescuers eliminated 2 fires and rescued 3 people. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, reports UNN.

Details

Today in Kiev, on Vasyl Porik Street, rescuers rescued two people during the elimination of a fire in a high-rise building.

In addition, on this street in a multi-storey building there was a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor. During the investigation, a man was found without signs of life.

Consequently, after resuscitation measures, the victim was hospitalized in a burn center.

Both fires were extinguished. The cause and circumstances of these events will be established by law enforcement officers.

Bodies of two people found in a high-rise garbage bin in Kyiv during a fire