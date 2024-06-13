Firefighting at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region has been going on for more than a day: photos

Several hundred rescuers and almost 100 pieces of equipment have been extinguishing a fire at an industrial enterprise near Kyiv for more than a day as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian armed forces. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Details

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that as of 3 p.m., firefighting at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region was ongoing.

It is stated that 249 rescuers, 98 pieces of equipment, and four fire trains are working at the site.

Recall

UNN reported that fire and rescue units from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and the state-owned Boryspil airport were involved in the firefighting operations that resulted from the June 12 attack by the Russian armed forces.