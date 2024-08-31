Fire on the roof of a five-story building in Kyiv is localized
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out on the roof of a five-story building in Kyiv's Solomenskiy district. The fire was localized at 14:13, KCMA reported.
A fire has been localized in Kyiv, which broke out on the roof of a five-story building in the Solomyansky district, KCMA reported, UNN reports.
It is noted that the fire was localized at 14:13.
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire in a residential building in Solomenskiy district was reported on August 31 at 13:10. Currently, 60 rescuers and 16 units of fire and rescue equipment are working at the scene.
Earlier
it was reported that a fire broke out on the roof of a residential building in Solomyansky district of Kyiv with an area of about 700 square meters. So far there have been no casualties.