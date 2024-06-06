Fire in Khmelnitsky region: there was an enemy attack on an Infrastructure Facility, no casualties

In Khmelnitsky region, due to the attack of the invaders, a fire broke out at an Infrastructure Facility. Now the State Emergency Service services are working. There were no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Khmelnitsky RMA Sergey Tyurin, reports UNN.

Details

Last night in the Khmelnitsky region, as a result of an enemy attack on one of the settlements, a fire broke out at an Infrastructure Facility.

According to local authorities, all necessary services were called to the scene.

Consequently, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the fire.

Fortunately, according to preliminary data, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

