Fire in Brovary: 5-year-old child hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning

A 5-year-old child was injured in a fire in Brovary and taken to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building at 5 Maria Lagunova Street in Brovary, Kyiv region, around 21:05.

A 5-year-old child was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Medical workers are providing the necessary assistance to the child, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

It was established that the 5-year-old boy was inside the house when the fire broke out, causing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers and medical personnel are working at the scene.

