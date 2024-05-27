Fire at the capital's impound lot: 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and a bus engulfed in flames

The fire at the capital's impound lot has been extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, the fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and a bus, UNN reports.

At 15:11 the fire was extinguished. Preliminary, the fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and 1 bus - the rescuers said.

In the capital, cars caught fire on Kanalna Street. According to Telegram channels, the fire broke out in a parking lot.