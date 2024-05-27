Fire at the capital's impound lot: 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and a bus engulfed in flames
Kyiv • UNN
The fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and 1 bus at a parking lot on Kanalna Street in the capital before being extinguished by rescuers.
The fire at the capital's impound lot has been extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, the fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and a bus, UNN reports.
At 15:11 the fire was extinguished. Preliminary, the fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles and 1 bus
Recall
In the capital, cars caught fire on Kanalna Street. According to Telegram channels, the fire broke out in a parking lot.