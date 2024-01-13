Finland is ready to revise legislation to strengthen border protection with Russia

Finland will ensure the security of its borders with Russia within the framework of the law. However, it is ready to revise the legislation. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Yle reports, UNN writes.

Details

During a meeting of the Coalition Party's Council of Party Delegates in Helsinki, Orpo said that 20 people illegally crossed the country's eastern border this week. He emphasized that the situation has escalated.

If necessary, we will take additional measures. We will not remain inactive. We will use all means available under the law, but we are also prepared to review existing legislation, - Orpo said.

According to him, the government is ready for Russia to continue its attempts to influence the situation, and therefore Finland will take additional security measures if necessary.

He noted that there is physical control at the border, and a fence has been built at critical points. In particular, more fences will be installed in the spring.

Recall

On January 11, the Finnish government decided to extend restrictions on the border with Russia for another month. This was announced on Thursday by the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen.