Number of fines for non-use of cash registers is already three times higher than in 2021 - analysis

The Tax Service has issued 29,753 fines for violations in the use of cash registers totaling UAH 1.65 billion for the first half of 2023. This is already three times more than in the whole of 2021, according to Opendatabot, UNN reports.

"The number of fines for non-use of cash registers is already three times higher than in the whole of 2021," the statement said.

Reportedly, a total of 287.4 thousand cash registers and 554.6 thousand cash registers are operating in Ukraine as of the beginning of December 2023. Last year, the surge in installations of cash registers occurred in September - +15% per month.

According to the Ukrainian restaurant automation company Poster, most entrepreneurs were not ready for the return of inspections until recently. The demand for PRROs increased rapidly in the last week of September - by 1.5-2 times the usual amount. This is due to the lifting of the moratorium on cash register checks in October.

Currently, the number of "cash registers in a smartphone" is almost twice as high as the number of regular ones. Compared to November 2021, the number of cash registers has increased 4 times, while the number of cash registers has decreased by 5%, Opendatabot notes.

Starting October 1, entrepreneurs will be fined again for not using cash registers.