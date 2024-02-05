Fines for grandmothers and racketeering: what does the "Municipal Guard" of the city run by Groysman's ally do

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54818 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115103 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120658 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265878 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77931 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55718 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91422 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52058 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32282 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233604 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115103 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98054 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116747 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117430 views
Actual
Fines for grandmothers and racketeering: what does the "Municipal Guard" of the city run by Groysman's ally do

Fines for grandmothers and racketeering: what does the "Municipal Guard" of the city run by Groysman's ally do

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 452289 views

What does the "Municipal Guard" of the city, which is headed by Groysman's ally, do

Almost 60% of Vinnytsia residents give an unsatisfactory rating to the work of Vinnytsia's utilities in winter. But, apparently, instead of drawing appropriate conclusions, the city authorities decided to blame the respondents to the survey for the poor street cleaning in what was once one of the best regional centers. This can be clearly seen on the example of the municipal enterprise "Municipal Guard", UNN writes.

The municipal enterprise was created in 2013, not least on the initiative of the then mayor of Vinnytsia, Volodymyr Groysman, and was then called the municipal police.

One of the key tasks of the Municipal Guard is to control the improvement of the city's territory.

Keeping the streets clean is one of the main functions of the respective utility companies. So, logically, the Municipal Guard should be able to control its colleagues.

But, judging by the official reports of the "varta", the city authorities decided to shift the responsibility for the cleanliness of Vinnytsia's streets to the citizens themselves. At least, the municipal enterprise for the control of landscaping draws up orders and administrative protocols against them. It mainly goes to the heads of condominiums and small entrepreneurs.

In general, since its inception, the activities of the Municipal Guard have raised many questions and complaints. In 2018, the Ministry of Internal Affairs even checked the licensing conditions of this structure. But it ended with a change of signage: The municipal police was first transformed into the Municipal Law Enforcement Service, and later received its current name, Municipal Guard.

In 2019, the Anti-Pomona Committee became interested in the activities of the Municipal Guard in Vinnytsia. There were also questions about the allocation of more than 40 million hryvnias from the city budget in 2018-19 for the activities of this municipal enterprise.

In 2017, the Vinnytsia Municipal Police made headlines all over Ukraine when they fined an ordinary grandmother selling apples on the street for 11,000 hryvnias.

In November 2023, law enforcement officers detained two employees of the Municipal Guard and a deputy of the Vinnytsia District Council from the banned OPFL party.

According to the Vinnytsia regional SBU office, all three were engaged in racketeering among entrepreneurs under the leadership of their leader, a local criminal boss.

During the robbery, they extorted money from the victims as a regular "tribute" and threatened them with violence and destruction of private and corporate property if they refused.

SBU officers documented the fact of extortion of USD 9 thousand of non-existent debt from the head of an agricultural company.

The racketeers threatened the man and his family with physical violence and the destruction of the company's agricultural machinery if he did not agree to pay the "debt".

SBU officers detained all the gang members at their places of residence in the regional center.

During the searches of the detained deputy's apartment, firearms and ammunition were seized. His accomplices were found to be in possession of cash and draft records of "debtors".

Interestingly, the court initially sent the two detained "guards" to a pre-trial detention center without the right to be released on bail. But after some time, the pre-trial restraint was mitigated and they were released under round-the-clock house arrest.  

Despite this tip of the iceberg of unpleasant facts, Groysman's successor as mayor of Vinnytsia and his loyal ally, Serhiy Morgunov, continues to pretend that he is satisfied with the activities of the Municipal Guard.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the local media periodically refer to the employees of this structure as Morgunov's "aunts"..

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising