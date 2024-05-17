FIFA approves 5 principles to combat racism in football

The International Football Federation (FIFA) at the 74th Congress of the organization in Bangkok, approved five basic principles for combating racism in the football field. This was reported by UNN with reference to the FIFA press service.

The Federation adds that this idea is based on consultations with current and former players who want to change the game for the better. The plan consists of the following components:

The first principle is "rules and sanctions". Racism will be a violation with mandatory inclusion in the disciplinary codes of all 211 member associations, and specific sanctions will be applied to racism.

The second principle is "actions on the field". Players must stop, suspend or disallow games in case of racism. A global gesture (arms folded in a cross) has been introduced, which can be used to show racism right during the match.



The third principle is "criminal prosecution." The Federation will work to recognize racism as a criminal offense so that offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

The fourth principle is "education", FIFA plans to develop and promote educational initiatives to create a future without racism.



The fifth principle is the "voice of the players", FIFA will create a group of former players, men and women, to monitor racism and make recommendations.



According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, football is a game where you win on merit, and it doesn't matter what country the athlete is from, because the only color that matters in the game is the color of the players' uniforms,

Racism is something terrible. It is a scourge that exists in our society. And it is also something that has infiltrated football. For too long we have not been able to deal with it properly. We must stand up and fight racism and defeat racism together - Infantino said .

