Fell in the yard: sappers eliminate an unexploded Russian bomb in Kharkiv region
Sappers of the State Emergency Service eliminated an unexploded FAB-250 aircraft bomb that fell during the Russian shelling of Velykyi Burluk village in Kupyansk district, but did not detonate.
The ministry explained that the bomb fell during the last strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The bomb damaged outbuildings but did not detonate.
SES engineers identified the unexploded ordnance as a KAB-250, removed it and destroyed it at a specially prepared site outside the settlement in compliance with safety rules
On February 1 , a Russian plane accidentally "dropped" a FAB-500 bomb in the temporarily occupied Zymohirya district of Luhansk region.
