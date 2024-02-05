Fell in the yard: sappers eliminate an unexploded Russian bomb in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service have eliminated an unexploded FAB-250 bomb. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry explained that the bomb fell during the last strike on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The bomb damaged outbuildings but did not detonate.

SES engineers identified the unexploded ordnance as a KAB-250, removed it and destroyed it at a specially prepared site outside the settlement in compliance with safety rules - summarized in the SES.

Recall

On February 1 , a Russian plane accidentally "dropped" a FAB-500 bomb in the temporarily occupied Zymohirya district of Luhansk region.

