February 24 is declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro: citizens mourn victims of latest attack

A day of mourning will be held in Dnipro on Saturday, February 24. This announcement was made by Mayor Boris Filatov, reports UNN.

Two deaths have already been confirmed. ... Tomorrow we are declaring a day of mourning. - Filatov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Earlier UNN wrotethat during the drone attack, Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro at night, but also an enterprise, two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight.

In the evening, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , reportedthat the number of victims of the night attack on Dnipro had increased to two. Rescuers found the body of a woman, but were unable to get to it immediately.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged