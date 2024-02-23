February 24 is declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro: citizens mourn victims of latest attack

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32675 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 122244 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76319 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288724 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243408 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194538 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232858 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251975 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158033 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 54763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 122244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 288724 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217631 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22033 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29957 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29759 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75990 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83064 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

February 24 is declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro: citizens mourn victims of latest attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33854 views

The mayor of Dnipro declared a day of mourning on February 24 after it was confirmed that two people were killed in a Russian drone attack that hit a high-rise building and a business in the city.

February 24 is declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro: citizens mourn victims of latest attack

A day of mourning will be held in Dnipro on Saturday, February 24. This announcement was made by Mayor Boris Filatov, reports UNN.

Two deaths have already been confirmed. ... Tomorrow we are declaring a day of mourning.

- Filatov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Earlier UNN wrotethat during the drone attack, Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro at night, but also an enterprise, two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight.

In the evening, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , reportedthat the number of victims of the night attack on Dnipro had increased  to two. Rescuers found the body of a woman, but were unable to get to it immediately.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged23.02.24, 18:59 • 27548 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02