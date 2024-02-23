Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged

The Russian military struck the Dnipro at night and attacked Nikopol district 11 times during the day. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region , UNN reports.

While Dnipro was recovering from a difficult night, explosions were heard in the Nikopol region. It was loud because of drone strikes and artillery fire. In total, there were 11 attacks during the day. - Lysak said.

Details

The head of the DCA noted that the occupants were shelling the district center, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities.

Two private houses were damaged as a result of this shelling. The same number of outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed to the ground.

Lysak also said that the Russians' attacks damaged the company. A car was hit.

Russia's attack on Dnipro: the number of victims has risen to two

During a drone attack at night , Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro, but also a business, two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight.