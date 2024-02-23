Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31121 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280715 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237958 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192689 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231727 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251717 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157735 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372178 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49077 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 115276 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280764 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214992 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237989 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20990 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29016 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28870 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72047 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79137 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27548 views

The Russian military launched drone and artillery strikes in Ukraine's Dnipro region, damaging private homes, outbuildings and destroying one structure.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attacked Nikopol district 11 times, an enterprise is damaged

The Russian military struck the Dnipro at night and attacked Nikopol district 11 times during the day. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region , UNN reports.

While Dnipro was recovering from a difficult night, explosions were heard in the Nikopol region. It was loud because of drone strikes and artillery fire. In total, there were 11 attacks during the day.

- Lysak said.

Details

The head of the  DCA noted that the occupants were shelling the district center, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities.

Two private houses were damaged as a result of this shelling. The same number of outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed to the ground.

Lysak also said that the Russians' attacks damaged the company. A car was hit.

Russia's attack on Dnipro: the number of victims has risen to two23.02.24, 18:51 • 26618 views

Optional

During a drone attack at night , Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro, but also a business, two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02