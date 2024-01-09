Fear of shelling: in Sevastopol, the occupiers have covered a mobile power plant with sandbags

In Sevastopol, the occupiers put sandbags around a mobile power plant because they are afraid of shelling, UNN reports with reference to Crimean Wind.

"The units of the mobile gas turbine power plant in Sevastopol that are not in use have been covered with sandbags for fear of shelling," the statement said.

According to the Telegram channel, the mobile power plant was brought to Sevastopol during the blackout and launched in late December 2015. The installed electric capacity of the plant is 129.3 MW. The plant's equipment includes six diesel-fueled gas turbines.

A REB complex was spotted in occupied Crimea near Armyansk