A REB complex was spotted in occupied Crimea near Armyansk

In the area of Armyansk in the temporarily occupied Crimea was spotted a complex of electronic warfare. This is reported by Telegram-channel "Crimean wind", reports UNN.

Details

"Our eyes see everything: an electronic warfare system has been spotted near Armyansk. The information and coordinates were promptly transferred to the AFU. It is being published with a delay for the safety of "our eyes"," the message reads.

Supplement

Ukrainian guerrillas fixed a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by the Russians .