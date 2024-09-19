FBI: Iranian hackers sent stolen information from Trump campaign to Biden campaign

Iranian hackers stole information from Donald Trump's campaign staff and sent it to Joe Biden's staff, the FBI and US intelligence agencies said, according to the BBC, UNN reports.

"(The hackers), on their own initiative, sent emails to individuals associated with President Biden's campaign at the time that contained an excerpt of stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign," the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the U.S. Office of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security said in a joint statement.

According to the intelligence services, none of Biden's staff responded to these letters.

All of this happened in June and July of this year, before Biden withdrew his candidacy and Kamala Harris took his place, the publication notes.

The statement also says that since June, Iranians have been sending information stolen from the Trump campaign to the American press.

Donald Trump's campaign spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, commenting on the FBI and intelligence statement, told the BBC, as the publication notes, "that it proves that Iran wants to help Kamala Harris and Joe Biden." "Because they know President Trump will bring back tough sanctions and stand up to their terror," Leavitt said.

In 2018, Donald Trump, as president, withdrew the United States from the so-called "nuclear deal" with Tehran three years earlier and reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Leavitt believes that Biden and Harris should describe in general what kind of material was sent to their staff.

Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Kamala Harris campaign, assures that the campaign has been cooperating with law enforcement from the moment it learned of the hack.

"We are not aware of any material sent directly to the headquarters. Something that looked like spam or a phishing attempt was sent to personal emails to several people," Finkelstein said.

An official representative of Iran's mission to the UN, answering a question from the US television company CBS about the FBI and intelligence statements, said: "Iran has no motive or intention to interfere in the US elections and categorically rejects such allegations.

Back in August, U.S. officials said that Iran was trying to sow discord in the United States and undermine citizens' faith in the state's institutions before the November presidential election. According to those statements, the Iranians were trying to gain direct access to the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties, using, in particular, the methods of "social engineering.

