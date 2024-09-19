FBI: Iranian hackers sent stolen information from Trump campaign to Biden campaign

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179706 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147059 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188532 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37075 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 94884 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 65216 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 38248 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 56194 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194332 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145348 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140639 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157307 views
FBI: Iranian hackers sent stolen information from Trump campaign to Biden campaign

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14930 views

Iranian hackers stole information from Trump's campaign and sent it to Biden's, US intelligence agencies said. Biden's staff did not respond to the letters.

Iranian hackers stole information from Donald Trump's campaign staff and sent it to Joe Biden's staff, the FBI and US intelligence agencies said, according to the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

"(The hackers), on their own initiative, sent emails to individuals associated with President Biden's campaign at the time that contained an excerpt of stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign," the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the U.S. Office of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security said in a joint statement.

According to the intelligence services, none of Biden's staff responded to these letters.

All of this happened in June and July of this year, before Biden withdrew his candidacy and Kamala Harris took his place, the publication notes.

The statement also says that since June, Iranians have been sending information stolen from the Trump campaign to the American press.

Donald Trump's campaign spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, commenting on the FBI and intelligence statement, told the BBC, as the publication notes, "that it proves that Iran wants to help Kamala Harris and Joe Biden." "Because they know President Trump will bring back tough sanctions and stand up to their terror," Leavitt said.

In 2018, Donald Trump, as president, withdrew the United States from the so-called "nuclear deal" with Tehran three years earlier and reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Leavitt believes that Biden and Harris should describe in general what kind of material was sent to their staff.

Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Kamala Harris campaign, assures that the campaign has been cooperating with law enforcement from the moment it learned of the hack.

"We are not aware of any material sent directly to the headquarters. Something that looked like spam or a phishing attempt was sent to personal emails to several people," Finkelstein said.

An official representative of Iran's mission to the UN, answering a question from the US television company CBS about the FBI and intelligence statements, said: "Iran has no motive or intention to interfere in the US elections and categorically rejects such allegations.

Addendum

Back in August, U.S. officials said that Iran was trying to sow discord in the United States and undermine citizens' faith in the state's institutions before the November presidential election. According to those statements, the Iranians were trying to gain direct access to the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties, using, in particular, the methods of "social engineering.

Iran denies involvement in cyberattacks on Trump and Harris campaigns20.08.24, 09:48 • 12693 views

Julia Shramko

