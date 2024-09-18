Father of three children is not necessarily entitled to deferral: explanation from the TCC

According to the law “On mobilization preparation and mobilization,” men who have three or more children under the age of 18 as dependents are entitled to a deferral, but there are cases when men will not be able to get it, in particular if they have child support arrears, as well as if they do not live with their children. This is reported by the Poltava Regional CCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

A father of three is not necessarily eligible for a deferment. Paragraph 3 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization” stipulates that men with three or more dependent children under the age of 18 are entitled to a deferment. However, the text immediately specifies that “except for those who have arrears of alimony, the aggregate amount of which exceeds the amount of payments for three months - the TCC said.

It is also emphasized that a father is not entitled to a deferral if he does not live with his children and does not pay alimony at all, as the text of the law contains the wording “who have three or more children on their support”.

In other words, the fact that a person is listed as a father in the birth certificate does not entitle him to a deferral - a father must support his children. Also, a man is not entitled to a deferral if he is raising a foster child, but the natural father pays alimony. Since in this case the child is dependent on the natural father - TCC added.

The TCC also reminded that in order to receive a deferral, it is necessary to personally submit an application to the chairman of the TCC and JV commission at the place of military registration, as well as attach supporting documents that entitle you to a deferral.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law that grants a postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization to certain categories of people. UNN previously wrote in detail about who is entitled to the deferment.