Fatal road accident at checkpoint: court extends Tandir's arrest until July 21

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is suspected of committing a fatal drunken car accident that killed a National Guard officer, until July 21. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

At the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of the preventive measure for a judge accused of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated. By the court decision, the measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was extended for 2 months - until July 21, 2024 inclusive - the statement said.

Addendum

On May 25, 2023, Tandyra hit a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine. As a result of the accident, the National Guard member died on the spot. According to the investigation, the judge was intoxicated.

In August 2023, the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings was completed, and the case is pending in court.

In April 2024, the Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ approved the dismissal of Judge Tandyr, a suspect in an accident that killed a National Guard officer.