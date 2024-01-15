Farmers' protests continue in Germany: thousands of farmers block traffic in Berlin

On Monday, January 15, farmers began a new protest in Berlin. Due to thousands of farmers who arrived in the city on a tractor, traffic in the German capital is hampered. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

Demonstrators began arriving from all over the country as early as Sunday evening, and numerous tractors were on their way to the center on Monday night and morning.

In total, about 5000 tractors or other equipment and about 10 thousand people are expected.

The vehicles carry posters against the abolition of subsidies and with broader complaints against the government, including "embezzlement," "nepotism" and "incitement to war."

Police are trying to direct farmers to separate routes to avoid a transport collapse in the city

Addendum

The Free Democrats' Christian Lindner is also planning to speak at the protest in Berlin.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the coalition parties - the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats - invited the heads of farmers' organizations to a discussion on Monday.

Context

The farmers' protests were triggered by the government's plans to abolish tax exemptions for diesel for agricultural machinery. The government is now talking about gradually abolishing the diesel tax exemption and is ready to abandon the initially planned abolition of tax exemptions for agricultural machinery.

At the same time, farmers are not satisfied with partial concessions and demand to keep all their privileges.

Recall

The farmers' protests in Germany have entered their first day. Last week in the city of Augsburg, farmers who came to the rally did not have enough space on the streets, so they placed their tractors in one of the stadiums