Family with 7-year-old child poisoned by carbon monoxide in Zakarpattia region

A seven-year-old child and his parents were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the city of Vynohradiv, Zakarpattia region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service,

Details

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of January 25. The family was hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is carbon monoxide poisoning.

The likely cause was a malfunction of the gas boiler.

Addendum

The SES reminded that carbon monoxide is invisible to the eye, completely imperceptible and can lead to disaster in a matter of minutes.

Before using heat-generating devices, check their serviceability and use them only if there is a draft in the chimney. It is also necessary to monitor the technical condition of the flue and ventilation ducts.

Add

From December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, 103 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded, resulting in 9 deaths.