Family with 4-year-old child dies in Chernihiv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

In Novgorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, a family with a 4-year-old child died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas leak was probably caused by a violation of the boiler's operating rules, UNN reported, citing the SES.

The carbon monoxide leak is likely to have been caused by a violation of the gas boiler's operating rules. The police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Addendum

As noted, carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces, or gas boilers. It is invisible to the eye, completely imperceptible, and can lead to trouble in a matter of minutes.

The SES reminded that installing a carbon monoxide detector indoors can save lives.

