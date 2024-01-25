Failure of the "Shlyakh" system: State Border Guard Service says no increase in queues so far

So far, there has been no increase in queues at the checkpoints due to a technical malfunction in the Shlyakh system. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

When asked whether there was an increase in queues at the checkpoints due to the failure of the Shlyakh system, Demchenko replied:

You need to understand that we are not the administrators of this system, but so far we have not noticed any increase in queues.

Addendum

Ukrtransbezpeka reported that due to a technical failure, the data center temporarily lost access to the Shlyakh system and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka.

Also, Ukrposhta, Naftogaz, and Ukrtransbezpeka reported a failure of their IT systems.