An ATES agent destroyed a relay cabinet on the railroad in Yaroslavl, causing disruptions at the Polyanka station. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

In Yaroslavl, russia, an ATES agent destroyed a relay cabinet on the railroad, causing malfunctions at the nearest railway station, Polyanka.

This city is an important logistics hub used by the occupiers for military purposes.

This sabotage complicated the transportation of military products by such companies as the Yaroslavl Radio Plant, the Rybinsk Saturn Plant, the Promin Design Bureau, and others.

