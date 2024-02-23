Faces up to five years in prison: in Poland, a farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor

A Polish farmer who used pro-Russian slogans on a tractor during a protest faces up to five years in prison. This was stated by the district prosecutor's office in Gliwice, PAP reports, UNN writes.

The spokeswoman for the district prosecutor's office in Gliwice, Joanna Smorczewska, said that the protester is accused of inciting an aggressive war against Poland, praising Russia's aggression against Ukraine and propagating communist ideology.

This is how law enforcement officers interpreted the inscription on the tractor, "Putin, deal with Ukraine, Brussels, and our government." The second part of the case of public propaganda of communist ideology concerns the USSR flag hanging on the protester's tractor.

It is noted that the man could face up to five years in prison.

"Putin, deal with Ukraine, with Brussels, and with our government," the scandalous poster read.

The police, together with the prosecutor's office, detained a protester holding a poster with a pro-Russian slogan. Polish law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation against him under part 1 of article 256 of the Criminal Code of Poland.