Faces up to five years in prison: in Poland, a farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32544 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 121580 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232772 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158001 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372224 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 54235 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 121581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 288006 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 242909 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21935 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29874 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29682 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 75647 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 82713 views
Faces up to five years in prison: in Poland, a farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20761 views

A Polish farmer faces up to five years in prison for using pro-russian slogans and the Soviet flag during a protest.

Faces up to five years in prison: in Poland, a farmer was accused of incitement to war for pro-Russian inscriptions on a tractor

A Polish farmer who used pro-Russian slogans on a tractor during a protest faces up to five years in prison. This was stated by the district prosecutor's office in Gliwice, PAP reports, UNN writes.

Details

The spokeswoman for the district prosecutor's office in Gliwice, Joanna Smorczewska, said that the protester is accused of inciting an aggressive war against Poland, praising Russia's aggression against Ukraine and propagating communist ideology.

Polish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans at farmers' protests21.02.24, 16:02 • 23691 view

This is how law enforcement officers interpreted the inscription on the tractor, "Putin, deal with Ukraine, Brussels, and our government." The second part of the case of public propaganda of communist ideology concerns the USSR flag hanging on the protester's tractor. 

It is noted that the man could face up to five years in prison. 

Recall

A photo from the protests of Polish farmers in the Wodzisławski district has gone viral. One of the photos shows a tractor with the USSR flag and a typical hammer and sickle. There is also a poster with a call to Russian dictator Putin.

"Putin, deal with Ukraine, with Brussels, and with our government," the scandalous poster read.

The police, together with the prosecutor's office, detained a protester holding a poster with a pro-Russian slogan. Polish law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation against him under part 1 of article 256 of the Criminal Code of Poland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
