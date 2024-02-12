ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
F-16s have weapons capable of shooting down drones and missiles, but it needs to be practiced - Ihnat

F-16s have weapons capable of shooting down drones and missiles, but it needs to be practiced - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18790 views

F-16s have weapons capable of shooting down drones and missiles, but this needs to be practiced

F-16 fighters are equipped with weapons that can shoot down drones and missiles, but this needs to be practiced. This was announced by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

How effective will F-16s be? There is a lot of talk about this. Pilots are currently practicing certain tactical techniques in the airspace to counter both drones and missiles. F-16 fighters have the appropriate radars, aircraft weapons that can shoot down drones and cruise missiles, but this needs to be practiced

- Ihnat said.

He noted that there are not many such practices in the world.

"A lot of things are happening in Ukraine for the first time, including work on the Daggers, cruise and ballistic missiles. That's why the whole world is watching Ukraine, so let's hope that the F-16s will be quite effective against such targets," Ihnat said.

Addendum

Earlier, Ihnat reportedthat future F-16 fighters will definitely be a target for the occupiers. Therefore, serious preparations are underway to adapt the infrastructure for the aircraft.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

