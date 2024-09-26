Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky region amid warnings of Ukrainian Air Force about “Kinzhals”
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region and an air raid alert was issued. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of enemy “Kinzhals” and the danger to the region.
Sounds of explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.
Details
"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region," Suspilne reports.
An air alert has been declared in the region.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the launch of enemy "Kinzhals" and the danger to Khmelnytsky region.
Addendum
According to Serhii Tyurin, head of Khmelnytskyi RMA, "tonight, during an air alert, air defense forces shot down 3 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type." According to him, there were no casualties or damage.
Air alert declared in Kyiv and across Ukraine, explosion reported in the capital26.09.24, 10:04 • 60068 views