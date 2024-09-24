Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

There were explosions in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

“Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region,” said Fedorov.

Subsequently, the head of the RMA warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert has been declared.

One person killed, 6 wounded, including two teenagers, due to Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia