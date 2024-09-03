Explosions occurred in the tver region of russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121477 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154301 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200812 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57699 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 68588 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 40762 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 98398 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 77295 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203466 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200811 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189225 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 215842 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203779 views
11:06 AM • 837 views
08:56 AM • 26772 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 151003 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150197 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154221 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22853 views

In the tver region of russia, local residents reported explosions and active air defense systems. Several air targets were reportedly shot down, but no official comment has been made.

An explosion has occurred in the tver region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Residents of the tver region of the russian federation reported explosions and active air defense systems.

According to the information, loud sounds of shooting began to be heard around 23:00 in the migalovo neighborhood on the outskirts of tver. Before that, the distinctive sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle was heard in the area.

It is preliminarily known that several air targets have already been shot down, but there is no official information on the incident. Authorities and military structures are not commenting on the situation.

A fire broke out due to a UAV attack in Russia's Tver region - rossmedia01.07.24, 11:02 • 24098 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World

