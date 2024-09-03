Explosions occurred in the tver region of russia

An explosion has occurred in the tver region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Residents of the tver region of the russian federation reported explosions and active air defense systems.

According to the information, loud sounds of shooting began to be heard around 23:00 in the migalovo neighborhood on the outskirts of tver. Before that, the distinctive sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle was heard in the area.

It is preliminarily known that several air targets have already been shot down, but there is no official information on the incident. Authorities and military structures are not commenting on the situation.

A fire broke out due to a UAV attack in Russia's Tver region - rossmedia