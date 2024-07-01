A fire broke out due to a UAV attack in Russia's Tver region - rossmedia
Kyiv • UNN
Early in the morning of June 29, a military unit in the town of Toropets in Russia's Tver region was attacked by two drones, causing a fire at the facility.
A military unit in the Tver region was attacked by 2 drones early in the morning, June 29. According to the TG-channel ASTRA, in connection with the said event, a fire broke out at the facility in the town of Toropets, but the rf does not officially notify about the incident, reports UNN.
Details
2 UAVs attacked a military unit in the Tver region. A fire broke out, ASTRA writes, citing its sources.
It is stated that in the town of Toropets, Troop 54169 was attacked by 2 drones in the early morning of June 29. Both drones exploded, a fire broke out on the territory of the military unit. The casualties are unknown.
The authorities of the region and the rf Ministry of Defense have not reported this.
