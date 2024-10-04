Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, occupants strike with QABs

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, occupants strike with KABs, UNN reports.

"Explosions were heard in Kharkiv! Be careful!" said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers are striking with anti-aircraft guns.

"Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters! The occupiers are striking with anti-aircraft guns," added Syniehubov.

The Air Force has warned about the launch of UAVs in Kharkiv region.