Explosions in the occupied Crimea: Kirovske and Dzhankoy airfields damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea near Kirovske airfield and the town of Dzhankoy. Eyewitnesses reported four explosions in Kirovskoye and one in Dzhankoy.
In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, explosions occurred near the Kirovske airfield and near the town of Dzhankoy, UNN reports citing the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.
Details
According to eyewitnesses, four explosions occurred in Kirovske: three near the airfield and one near the local railway station. In addition, one explosion was recorded in the area of Dzhankoy.
“Elections” in the occupied Crimea: schools will switch to distance learning for a week29.08.24, 21:50 • 30915 views