Explosions in the occupied Crimea: Kirovske and Dzhankoy airfields damaged

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, explosions occurred near the Kirovske airfield and near the town of Dzhankoy, UNN reports citing the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, four explosions occurred in Kirovske: three near the airfield and one near the local railway station. In addition, one explosion was recorded in the area of Dzhankoy.

