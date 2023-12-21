Explosions in Kherson - MBA

In Kherson explosions. The occupiers are shelling the city from the occupied left bank. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army periodically shells the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Stay away from the windows! Do not stay in the open air! - wrote the head of the Kherson MBA.

Optional

This morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Tyahynka in the Kherson region. As a result of this attack, a 54-year-old local resident was killed

Recall

The invaders also attacked the regional center center last night as well. Then the occupiers struck at one of the of the departments of a medical institution. It was seriously damaged.

According to the head of the JMA, the shells also hit a a residential building with people inside. "It was a miracle that no one was was injured," said Prokudin.