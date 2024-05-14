Explosions in Kharkiv: strikes on the city again

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again - the city is being shelled. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv again! And another explosion," Terekhov said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the city is being hit.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes in Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-story building in the city center. Currently, apartment-by-apartment checks are being carried out. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires.

