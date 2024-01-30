ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Explosions in Kharkiv: Russian army attacks with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region

Explosions in Kharkiv: Russian army attacks with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26561 views

The occupiers are shelling Kharkiv with ballistic weapons. Residents of the city stay in shelters because of the danger of enemy attacks.

The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, UNN reports.

"The enemy is shelling with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region. Be careful - do not leave the shelter until the air threat is over!" - Melnyk said. 

He also urged Kharkiv residents not to leave the shelter under any circumstances.

"The enemy is striking!" - Melnyk summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

