Explosions in Kharkiv: Russian army attacks with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region

The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, UNN reports.

"The enemy is shelling with ballistic weapons from the occupied part of Luhansk region. Be careful - do not leave the shelter until the air threat is over!" - Melnyk said.

He also urged Kharkiv residents not to leave the shelter under any circumstances.

"The enemy is striking!" - Melnyk summarized.

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - mayor